Venezuelan Airspace Shutdown Disrupts Major U.S. Airlines Following Military Action
U.S. airlines canceled numerous flights due to airspace closures following a military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. The FAA restricted U.S. carrier flights in the Caribbean, while airlines waived fees for affected customers. Air Canada operations continue as normal under Transport Canada's guidance.
In a significant upheaval, major U.S. airlines grounded hundreds of flights on Saturday due to tightened airspace regulations over the Caribbean, following a military maneuver in Venezuela that apprehended President Nicolas Maduro.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enforced airspace closures due to 'safety-of-flight risks' linked to the ongoing situation, prompting American Airlines, Delta, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue Airways to promptly adjust their schedules. Non-U.S. airlines remain unaffected by these restrictions.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the restrictions will be lifted when conditions allow. Meanwhile, airlines are accommodating customers by waiving change and cancelation fees for the affected dates. In contrast, Air Canada reports unaffected operations across the Caribbean and South America, attributing stability to guidance from Transport Canada.
ALSO READ
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Operation Absolute Resolve: Capturing Nicolas Maduro
The Tumultuous Rise and Fall of Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's Saga: The Downfall of Nicolas Maduro
FAA bans US commercial flights in Venezuela airspace over ''ongoing military activity'' ahead of explosions in Caracas, reports AP.