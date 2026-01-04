Venezuelan Airspace Shutdown Disrupts Major U.S. Airlines Following Military Action

In a significant upheaval, major U.S. airlines grounded hundreds of flights on Saturday due to tightened airspace regulations over the Caribbean, following a military maneuver in Venezuela that apprehended President Nicolas Maduro.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enforced airspace closures due to 'safety-of-flight risks' linked to the ongoing situation, prompting American Airlines, Delta, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue Airways to promptly adjust their schedules. Non-U.S. airlines remain unaffected by these restrictions.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the restrictions will be lifted when conditions allow. Meanwhile, airlines are accommodating customers by waiving change and cancelation fees for the affected dates. In contrast, Air Canada reports unaffected operations across the Caribbean and South America, attributing stability to guidance from Transport Canada.