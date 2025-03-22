Left Menu

Bengaluru's Real Estate Surge: Micro-Markets Lead Dramatic Price Hike

Bengaluru's Thanisandra Main Road and Sarjapur Road have experienced significant growth in housing prices. Anarock reports a 67% and 63% rise, respectively, over three years. Average rentals also surged, reflecting growing importance and investment in these micro-markets as commercial and residential hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's key micro-markets, Thanisandra Main Road and Sarjapur Road, have emerged as hotspots in the real estate sector, with housing prices showing remarkable growth. According to data from Anarock, Sarjapur Road witnessed a 63% increase in prices, reaching Rs 9,850 per square foot at the end of 2024, up from Rs 6,050 in 2021.

Similarly, prices at Thanisandra Main Road jumped 67% to Rs 8,900 per square foot from Rs 5,345 during the same period. Average monthly rentals in Sarjapur also rose 76% to Rs 36,900, while Thanisandra saw a 62% increase to Rs 33,200.

Angad Bedi of BCD Group highlighted the evolving patterns in real estate, noting the advantages of buying over renting. Property First CEO Bhavesh Kothari remarked on the bull run fueled by increasing land rates, construction costs, and demand, underscoring the growing significance of the city's micro-markets as investment hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

