Chaos in Shaheen Bagh as Fire Devours Footwear Showroom

A massive fire broke out in a footwear showroom in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, causing significant traffic jams. While no casualties have been reported, firefighting efforts are ongoing as access to the first floor remains challenging. The area has been cordoned off for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:52 IST
Chaos in Shaheen Bagh as Fire Devours Footwear Showroom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive blaze ignited in a footwear showroom in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh early Saturday morning, resulting in significant traffic disruptions, officials from the Delhi Fire Services reported.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, despite the formidable flames. The fire, which was first reported at the Bata shoe showroom at 11:17 am, necessitated the deployment of an initial six fire tenders and has since expanded to twelve as crews battle the intense flames.

The fire's intensity and the challenging iron-made first-floor doorway have made containment efforts difficult. Firefighters are currently attempting rooftop entry. The surrounding area is cordoned off to prevent further incidents and ensure the fire does not spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

