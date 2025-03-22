Chaos in Shaheen Bagh as Fire Devours Footwear Showroom

A massive blaze ignited in a footwear showroom in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh early Saturday morning, resulting in significant traffic disruptions, officials from the Delhi Fire Services reported.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, despite the formidable flames. The fire, which was first reported at the Bata shoe showroom at 11:17 am, necessitated the deployment of an initial six fire tenders and has since expanded to twelve as crews battle the intense flames.

The fire's intensity and the challenging iron-made first-floor doorway have made containment efforts difficult. Firefighters are currently attempting rooftop entry. The surrounding area is cordoned off to prevent further incidents and ensure the fire does not spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)