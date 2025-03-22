Capital's Climate: Slight Temperature Rise and Moderate Air Quality
The capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 31.7°C on Saturday, slightly above average. The minimum was 16.7°C, below the usual seasonal temperature. Humidity ranged from 58% to 30%. The air quality index was 161, categorizing it as moderate. A clear sky is expected on Sunday.
The capital city experienced slight deviations from its average temperature norms on Saturday, recording a high of 31.7 degrees Celsius, above the seasonal average by 0.2 degrees, and a low of 16.7 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 degrees below average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Humidity levels varied throughout the day, fluctuating between 58 percent and 30 percent. Air quality in the city remained in the 'moderate' category, with the Central Pollution Control Board reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 161 at 4 PM.
The IMD predicts a mainly clear sky for Sunday, with temperatures ranging between 34 and 16 degrees Celsius. AQI categories define 'good' as 0-50, 'satisfactory' as 51-100, 'moderate' as 101-200, 'poor' as 201-300, 'very poor' as 301-400, and 'severe' as 401-500.
(With inputs from agencies.)
