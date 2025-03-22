Weather Balloon Cutbacks Risk Forecast Accuracy in Northern US
The National Weather Service is reducing weather balloon launches, crucial for accurate forecasting, in eight northern locations amid job cuts. Experts warn this hampers severe weather predictions as balloons provide unique atmospheric data. Recent reductions are part of broader resource and staffing challenges impacting NOAA's operations.
The National Weather Service is facing a significant challenge as it reduces or eliminates critical weather balloon launches in eight northern sites due to extensive job cuts.
These balloons, launched twice daily across about 100 sites, provide vital data for weather forecasts, raising concerns among experts about reduced accuracy.
This decision comes amid broader operational challenges for NOAA, reflecting staffing and resource constraints that could jeopardize severe weather predictions across the affected regions.
