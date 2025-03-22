Left Menu

Weather Balloon Cutbacks Risk Forecast Accuracy in Northern US

The National Weather Service is reducing weather balloon launches, crucial for accurate forecasting, in eight northern locations amid job cuts. Experts warn this hampers severe weather predictions as balloons provide unique atmospheric data. Recent reductions are part of broader resource and staffing challenges impacting NOAA's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:59 IST
Weather Balloon Cutbacks Risk Forecast Accuracy in Northern US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Weather Service is facing a significant challenge as it reduces or eliminates critical weather balloon launches in eight northern sites due to extensive job cuts.

These balloons, launched twice daily across about 100 sites, provide vital data for weather forecasts, raising concerns among experts about reduced accuracy.

This decision comes amid broader operational challenges for NOAA, reflecting staffing and resource constraints that could jeopardize severe weather predictions across the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025