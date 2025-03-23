Tragic Collapse: Illegal Cinema Construction Claims Lives

A tragic construction accident unfolded in Petlawad, Madhya Pradesh, as an illegally built cinema hall's roof gave way, claiming the lives of two labourers and leaving three others injured.

The collapse occurred at 1pm in the Thandla Road area, approximately 50 kilometres from Jhabua's district headquarters, according to Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla.

Authorities have attributed the incident to substandard construction practices and confirmed that legal proceedings will follow. Meanwhile, the state government has pledged financial compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)