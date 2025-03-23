Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Illegal Cinema Construction Claims Lives

A tragic incident occurred in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, where the roof of an illegal under-construction cinema hall collapsed, killing two labourers and injuring three others. Authorities stated that poor construction quality led to the collapse, and legal action is being pursued. Financial aid will be provided to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic construction accident unfolded in Petlawad, Madhya Pradesh, as an illegally built cinema hall's roof gave way, claiming the lives of two labourers and leaving three others injured.

The collapse occurred at 1pm in the Thandla Road area, approximately 50 kilometres from Jhabua's district headquarters, according to Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla.

Authorities have attributed the incident to substandard construction practices and confirmed that legal proceedings will follow. Meanwhile, the state government has pledged financial compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

