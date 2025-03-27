Left Menu

Historic Wildfires Ravage South Korea, Claiming Lives and Land

Wildfires in South Korea surged, becoming the nation's largest fire disaster. Over 33,000 hectares burned in Uiseong, setting a new record. The government and military responded with helicopters and aviation fuel. Experts link the fires' severity to climate change, predicting more frequent and deadly future occurrences.

Updated: 27-03-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 08:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is grappling with its worst natural fire disaster to date, as wildfires have ravaged over 33,000 hectares of land, doubling in size within a day. The fires, originating in Uiseong County, have claimed at least 26 lives and destroyed historic temples. Authorities declared this the biggest forest fire in the country's history, surpassing the 24,000 hectares burned in March 2000.

Acting President Han Duck-soo described the situation as nationally critical, with numerous casualties resulting from the rapid spread of the flames. In response, the military released aviation fuel to support the firefighting efforts, involving more than 120 helicopters in three regions. South Korea's reliance on aerial firefighting is due to its mountainous terrain, where the fires have been blazing.

Gusty winds and dry conditions have accelerated the spread of the fires, which have nearly reached the coast. Despite forecasts of light rain in the southwest, it is not expected to significantly aid in extinguishing the fires. Climate experts warn that human-caused climate change is exacerbating these conditions, making wildfires more frequent and severe globally.

