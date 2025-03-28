Left Menu

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bangkok

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok, Thailand, originating from central Myanmar. The tremor caused buildings to sway and triggered evacuations in the densely populated city. Despite the intensity, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The event startled residents, but the situation remains under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unexpected 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, shortly after 1:30 pm. The resulting tremor swayed buildings and prompted evacuations across the city.

The quake's epicenter was located in central Myanmar, approximately 50 kilometers east of Monywa, as reported by the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences.

Despite the intensity felt by more than 17 million residents, comprising a significant number of high-rise dwellers, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Bangkok or Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

