7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bangkok
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok, Thailand, originating from central Myanmar. The tremor caused buildings to sway and triggered evacuations in the densely populated city. Despite the intensity, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The event startled residents, but the situation remains under control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:35 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
An unexpected 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, shortly after 1:30 pm. The resulting tremor swayed buildings and prompted evacuations across the city.
The quake's epicenter was located in central Myanmar, approximately 50 kilometers east of Monywa, as reported by the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences.
Despite the intensity felt by more than 17 million residents, comprising a significant number of high-rise dwellers, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Bangkok or Myanmar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Egypt Praises Trump for Opposing Gaza Evacuation
Mid-Air Drama: American Airlines Engine Fire Sparks Evacuation
Fiery Evacuation: No Injuries in American Airlines Incident
Dramatic Evacuation at Denver Airport: American Airlines Plane Fire
Heroic Evacuation as American Airlines Plane Catches Fire Post-landing