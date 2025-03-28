7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bangkok

An unexpected 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, shortly after 1:30 pm. The resulting tremor swayed buildings and prompted evacuations across the city.

The quake's epicenter was located in central Myanmar, approximately 50 kilometers east of Monywa, as reported by the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences.

Despite the intensity felt by more than 17 million residents, comprising a significant number of high-rise dwellers, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Bangkok or Myanmar.

