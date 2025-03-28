Twin Quakes Jolt Southeast Asia: Bangkok Sways

Two violent earthquakes rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, sending shockwaves through the Thai capital, Bangkok, and triggering widespread evacuations across the city and neighboring Myanmar. According to the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ center for geosciences, the first quake was a shallow 10 kilometers deep, with its epicenter located in Myanmar.

A second, more powerful tremor with a magnitude of 6.4 followed just 12 minutes later, further unsettling the region. In Bangkok, high-rise buildings swayed, causing water to slosh over from rooftop pools and debris to fall. Meanwhile, video footage emerged on social media appearing to show a construction site collapse, though its authenticity remains unverified.

No casualties have been reported so far, and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has convened an emergency meeting to evaluate the quake's impact. In Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, significant damage to religious shrines and some homes has been reported, although further details from Myanmar, which is currently experiencing a civil war, are limited.

