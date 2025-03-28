Left Menu

Twin Quakes Jolt Southeast Asia: Bangkok Sways

Two powerful earthquakes struck Southeast Asia, affecting Bangkok and Myanmar. With a magnitude of 6.4, the quakes caused buildings in Bangkok to sway, leading to evacuations. No casualties were reported, but there was damage to structures and religious shrines in Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Two violent earthquakes rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, sending shockwaves through the Thai capital, Bangkok, and triggering widespread evacuations across the city and neighboring Myanmar. According to the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ center for geosciences, the first quake was a shallow 10 kilometers deep, with its epicenter located in Myanmar.

A second, more powerful tremor with a magnitude of 6.4 followed just 12 minutes later, further unsettling the region. In Bangkok, high-rise buildings swayed, causing water to slosh over from rooftop pools and debris to fall. Meanwhile, video footage emerged on social media appearing to show a construction site collapse, though its authenticity remains unverified.

No casualties have been reported so far, and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has convened an emergency meeting to evaluate the quake's impact. In Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, significant damage to religious shrines and some homes has been reported, although further details from Myanmar, which is currently experiencing a civil war, are limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

