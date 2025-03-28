Left Menu

Devastating Myanmar Earthquake Rattles Region

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, causing significant damage in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city. The tremor resonated as far as Bangkok, disrupting daily life and prompting evacuations. The quake's epicenter was near Mandalay, sparking concerns over casualties and property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:26 IST
Devastating Myanmar Earthquake Rattles Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit central Myanmar, leading to widespread structural collapses in Mandalay. The city, home to 1.5 million people, bore the brunt of the tremor, which was also felt as far as Bangkok, causing a suspension of stock exchange trading in the Thai capital.

Authorities in Myanmar began assessing the damage and searching for casualties amid frightening scenes of destruction. Witness accounts highlighted the panic as buildings crumbled and streets filled with debris. Meanwhile, Thailand's capital experienced building sways and widespread evacuations as shaken residents rushed outside.

Reports of damage extended to southwest China's Yunnan province, though no immediate casualties were recorded there. In Mandalay, scenes were chaotic, with collapsed structures trapping people inside and widespread anxiety about aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025