Devastating Myanmar Earthquake Rattles Region
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, causing significant damage in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city. The tremor resonated as far as Bangkok, disrupting daily life and prompting evacuations. The quake's epicenter was near Mandalay, sparking concerns over casualties and property damage.
An intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit central Myanmar, leading to widespread structural collapses in Mandalay. The city, home to 1.5 million people, bore the brunt of the tremor, which was also felt as far as Bangkok, causing a suspension of stock exchange trading in the Thai capital.
Authorities in Myanmar began assessing the damage and searching for casualties amid frightening scenes of destruction. Witness accounts highlighted the panic as buildings crumbled and streets filled with debris. Meanwhile, Thailand's capital experienced building sways and widespread evacuations as shaken residents rushed outside.
Reports of damage extended to southwest China's Yunnan province, though no immediate casualties were recorded there. In Mandalay, scenes were chaotic, with collapsed structures trapping people inside and widespread anxiety about aftershocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
