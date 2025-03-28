Left Menu

Odisha Sizzles: Heatwave Hits 17 Regions with Soaring Temperatures

Odisha experienced scorching heat as temperatures soared, with 17 places recording above 40°C on Friday. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 43°C. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre forecasts rising temperatures and continued heatwave conditions for the next two days, issuing a 'Yellow' warning for several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha is reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in 17 areas across the state. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature at a scorching 43 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Sambalpur at 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Other regions such as Hirakud, Bolangir, Titlagarh, and Boudh also experienced searing heat, each recording temperatures above 41 degrees. As the capital Bhubaneswar hit 40.2 degrees, the meteorological office predicted that the hot weather will persist for another two days, urging residents to brace for a further rise by 2-3 degrees on Saturday.

A 'Yellow' warning, urging caution, has been issued for several districts including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Kalahandi, with similar conditions expected to persist through Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

