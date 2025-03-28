Odisha Sizzles: Heatwave Hits 17 Regions with Soaring Temperatures

Odisha is reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in 17 areas across the state. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature at a scorching 43 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Sambalpur at 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Other regions such as Hirakud, Bolangir, Titlagarh, and Boudh also experienced searing heat, each recording temperatures above 41 degrees. As the capital Bhubaneswar hit 40.2 degrees, the meteorological office predicted that the hot weather will persist for another two days, urging residents to brace for a further rise by 2-3 degrees on Saturday.

A 'Yellow' warning, urging caution, has been issued for several districts including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Kalahandi, with similar conditions expected to persist through Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)