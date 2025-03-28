Seismic Tremors: The Myanmar Earthquake's Devastating Impact
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, caused significant damage and fatalities, extending its impact to Bangkok. Occurring along the Sagaing Fault, it's estimated that 800,000 people experienced violent shaking. Experts explain tectonic movements and offer preparedness tips for regions prone to such natural disasters.
- Country:
- Thailand
Early Friday, a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar, shaking the region as far as Bangkok, approximately 800 miles away. The quake left significant damage in two major Myanmar cities, with rescue crews seen pulling victims from the debris of collapsed buildings.
Authorities in Bangkok reported fatalities at three construction sites, including the collapse of a high-rise structure. According to preliminary assessments by the US Geological Survey, nearly 800,000 people within Myanmar could have been in the zone of severe shaking, with death tolls potentially exceeding 1,000.
Experts attribute the quake to activity along the Sagaing Fault, close to the Earth's surface. The Earth's crust is divided into tectonic plates, which move slightly but may become stuck, releasing sudden pressure during an earthquake. While scientists can predict the potential zones of earthquakes, pinpointing the exact timing remains elusive. In the aftermath, aftershocks are expected to continue, posing ongoing risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Myanmar
- seismic
- damage
- rescue
- Mandalay
- Naypyidaw
- tectonic
- USGS
- aftershocks
ALSO READ
Courage and Rescue: Inside the Jaffar Express Hijacking
Tireless Tunnel Rescue Mission: Search for Seven Continues
Dramatic Rescue: PCG Responds to Illegal Boarding Incident in Singapore Strait
Three killed, one injured as fire breaks out in 12-storey residential building in Rajkot; 40 rescued: Police.
Tragic Fire in Rajkot: 3 Dead, Dozens Rescued