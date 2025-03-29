Tremors Shake Noney: Earthquake Hits Manipur

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Noney district on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, authorities confirmed. The seismic event occurred at 2:31 PM and originated in Noney district.

The National Center for Seismology recorded the quake's depth at 10 km. The northeastern region is particularly vulnerable, with frequent seismic activities due to its placement in a high-risk seismic zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)