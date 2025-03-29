Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Elphinstone Bridge: Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives

A taxi driver and a passenger were killed in a collision involving a rashly driven car in Mumbai's Dadar area. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Priyanshu Bandre, allegedly lost control and collided with the taxi on Elphinstone Bridge. Police investigations are underway.

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of a taxi driver and his passenger, identified as Rekha Parmar, 55, in Mumbai's Dadar area on Saturday. According to official sources, the collision occurred at around 1:15 PM on the Elphinstone Bridge, where a black-and-yellow cab was struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

The offending vehicle, operated by 21-year-old Priyanshu Bandre, reportedly veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in the fatal crash. Police have detained Bandre, suspecting rash and negligent driving. Witnesses reported that the car was being driven recklessly, compromising the safety of others on the busy thoroughfare.

A case has been registered against Bandre, as authorities continue their investigation into the specifics of the incident. The mishap has once again highlighted the critical issue of road safety and the need for stringent measures to curb reckless driving in the city.

