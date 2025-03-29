Tragic Collision on Elphinstone Bridge: Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of a taxi driver and his passenger, identified as Rekha Parmar, 55, in Mumbai's Dadar area on Saturday. According to official sources, the collision occurred at around 1:15 PM on the Elphinstone Bridge, where a black-and-yellow cab was struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

The offending vehicle, operated by 21-year-old Priyanshu Bandre, reportedly veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in the fatal crash. Police have detained Bandre, suspecting rash and negligent driving. Witnesses reported that the car was being driven recklessly, compromising the safety of others on the busy thoroughfare.

A case has been registered against Bandre, as authorities continue their investigation into the specifics of the incident. The mishap has once again highlighted the critical issue of road safety and the need for stringent measures to curb reckless driving in the city.

