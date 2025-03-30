Transforming Tamil Nadu: Building Greener, Liveable Cities

The Confederation of Indian Industry's Green Business Centre (CII-GBC) has set a new standard for urban development in Tamil Nadu by recommending that 15-20% of all new residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects be allocated to green spaces. This mandate is part of a broader initiative to make cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai more sustainable and liveable.

Unveiled at the South India Annual Convention 2025 by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the report titled 'Infra South: Crafting Liveable Environments in Indian Cities' highlights the pressures on urban infrastructure from rapid growth and climate change. To address these challenges, the CII plans to collaborate with the Tamil Nadu government to integrate environmental and social considerations into urban planning.

The report recommends measures such as city-wide plantation drives, smart meter implementation, and wastewater reuse. It also emphasizes the importance of pedestrian infrastructure and bicycle promotion to improve public health. These initiatives aim to significantly enhance environmental quality and urban resilience across major cities in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)