Quake's Aftermath: Myanmar's Struggle Amidst Devastation and Conflict

The aftermath of Myanmar's destructive earthquake on Friday has left a staggering toll: around 1,700 fatalities, 3,400 injuries, and over 300 missing persons. As foreign aid teams pour into Myanmar, the country grapples with overwhelmed hospitals and escalating human needs.

Myanmar's military government, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, acknowledged the dire situation, warning that the death toll could rise further. Neighboring countries like India, China, and Thailand have dispatched aid teams, joining efforts from Russia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

This devastating quake has exacerbated the already chaotic conditions due to ongoing civil conflict. Damaged infrastructure is crippling rescue and humanitarian efforts, worsening conditions as temperatures rise and the monsoon season nears. Rescue operations in affected areas continue amidst obstacles, including inadequate transportation restoration and scarce government aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)