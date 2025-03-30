Tragic Collision in Delhi: Two Dead, Investigation Underway

An early morning collision in west Delhi led to the unfortunate deaths of two young men when their car slammed into a tree, local police reported. The vehicle, a Maruti Ciaz, was severely damaged in the incident.

Authorities identified the deceased as Lakshit Negi, 22, and Yash Verma, 21, from Hari Nagar. Two others, Yash Gupta and Himanshu, sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

While it's suspected that a loss of vehicle control caused the crash, officials are reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events. In a separate south Delhi incident, four individuals suffered minor injuries in a traffic signal mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)