Tonga Jolted by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale has struck near Tonga, according to reports from the US Geological Survey. The tremor occurred roughly 100 kilometers northeast of Tonga's main island early Monday morning local time.

In response, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami warning, alerting that hazardous waves could potentially impact coastlines within a 300-kilometer radius from the epicenter. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of damage in the affected areas.

Tonga, a Polynesian kingdom composed of 171 islands, has a population of just over 100,000, primarily residing on the main island, Tongatapu. This event highlights the vulnerability of island nations to seismic activities, positioned more than 3,500 kilometers from Australia's east coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)