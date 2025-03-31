Kharkiv Under Fire: Ukraine's Enduring Struggle

For the second consecutive night, the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine experienced Russian attacks, resulting in injuries to three individuals and sparking fires that damaged kindergartens and industrial buildings, according to Ukrainian officials.

The assault targeted Kharkiv's largest and oldest district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, detailing damage to five industrial buildings. Emergency crews grappled with a fire spanning 3,900 square meters, while drone attacks also impacted 11 apartment buildings.

Despite a recent U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire, both sides accuse each other of infrastructure attacks crucial to the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian forces intercepted many drones, and President Zelenskiy urged international action following the extensive drone offensive.

