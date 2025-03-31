Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Fire: Ukraine's Enduring Struggle

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, faces consecutive nights of Russian attacks, damaging infrastructure and injuring civilians. The Ukrainian air force intercepted numerous drones, but tensions remain high amid ongoing conflict. Both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of targeting crucial infrastructure, while international calls for intervention grow louder.

Updated: 31-03-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:08 IST
For the second consecutive night, the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine experienced Russian attacks, resulting in injuries to three individuals and sparking fires that damaged kindergartens and industrial buildings, according to Ukrainian officials.

The assault targeted Kharkiv's largest and oldest district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, detailing damage to five industrial buildings. Emergency crews grappled with a fire spanning 3,900 square meters, while drone attacks also impacted 11 apartment buildings.

Despite a recent U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire, both sides accuse each other of infrastructure attacks crucial to the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian forces intercepted many drones, and President Zelenskiy urged international action following the extensive drone offensive.

