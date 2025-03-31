Thailand Stays Optimistic: 38 Million Tourists Despite Earthquake Impact
Thailand's tourism ministry is holding firm on its prediction of 38 million foreign tourists this year. Despite a recent earthquake centered in Myanmar impacting Bangkok, Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong stated its effects are expected to be limited and short-term, with over 1,000 hotel bookings affected.
Thailand's tourism ministry remains confident of attracting 38 million foreign tourists this year, despite disruptions from a recent earthquake. This steadfast forecast was announced by the Tourism Minister, Sorawong Thienthong, on Monday.
The earthquake, which struck in Myanmar and shook parts of Bangkok, led to the cancellation of more than 1,000 hotel room bookings. However, Minister Thienthong reassured the public that the quake's impact is expected to be short-lived and not detrimental to Thailand's tourism goals.
While some immediate effects were felt, the ministry is optimistic about a quick recovery and continuing growth in the tourism sector. The minister's statement reinforces confidence in the resilience of Thailand's tourism industry in the face of natural disruptions.
