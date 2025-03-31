Bangkok's Tower Collapse Sparks Urgent Investigation
Following an earthquake in Bangkok, a 30-storey office tower under construction collapsed. Bangkok's governor and Thai authorities are investigating the incident. The quake caused significant casualties in Myanmar and Thailand. Safety concerns about building codes and materials have arisen, prompting a review of construction standards.
BANGKOK – A catastrophic tower collapse in the Thai capital has prompted an urgent investigation by authorities, following a seismic tremor that struck the region on Friday. The quake, although centered over 1,200 kilometers away, caused widespread destruction in Myanmar and led to the collapse of a 30-storey office tower under construction in Bangkok.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site, where heavy equipment worked to clear debris in a search for 78 missing individuals. While casualties in Thailand rank far below the 1,700 fatalities reported in Myanmar, the incident has raised pressing questions about the enforcement of construction safety codes and design standards in the city.
The office tower, constructed by a subsidiary of China's Railway No. 10 Engineering Group and developed by Italian Thai Development, had celebrated its structural completion last year. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, highlighting possible flaws attributed to the designer, inspectors, or builders.
