Tragedy in Thailand: Crane Collapse Causes Fatal Train Derailment

A fatal accident occurred in northeastern Thailand when a construction crane fell onto a train, causing it to derail and leading to the deaths of at least 31 individuals, with 64 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

The incident took place in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, affecting a train with 195 people on board. Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn ordered an investigation as the crane was being used for a high-speed rail project when it collapsed onto the train.

Images from the scene showed overturned carriages and smoke from a brief fire after the derailment. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, currently campaigning, is expected to arrive at the site. The involved construction company pledged compensation before a thorough investigation proceeds.

