Tragedy in Thailand: Crane Collapse Causes Fatal Train Derailment

A tragic accident in northeastern Thailand saw a construction crane fall onto a train, causing a derailment that killed 31 people and injured 64. The train, traveling from Bangkok, was hit as it passed a high-speed rail project site. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:30 IST
Tragedy in Thailand: Crane Collapse Causes Fatal Train Derailment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fatal accident occurred in northeastern Thailand when a construction crane fell onto a train, causing it to derail and leading to the deaths of at least 31 individuals, with 64 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

The incident took place in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, affecting a train with 195 people on board. Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn ordered an investigation as the crane was being used for a high-speed rail project when it collapsed onto the train.

Images from the scene showed overturned carriages and smoke from a brief fire after the derailment. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, currently campaigning, is expected to arrive at the site. The involved construction company pledged compensation before a thorough investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

