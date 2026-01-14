Tragic Train Derailment in Thailand: Crane Collapse Claims 25 Lives
A construction crane collapse in northeastern Thailand caused a train derailment, resulting in at least 25 deaths and 80 injuries. The crane, part of a high-speed rail project, fell on three train carriages. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the accident's cause, with ongoing rescue efforts.
A tragic train derailment in northeastern Thailand has left at least 25 dead and approximately 80 injured after a construction crane fell on three carriages. The incident occurred in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, on a train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani.
Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that out of the 195 passengers on board, those who died were in two carriages hit by the collapsing crane. The crane was part of a high-speed rail project under construction above the existing railway line when it toppled, causing the train to derail and catch fire momentarily.
Images and verified footage showed overturned carriages and ongoing rescue operations. While the cause of the accident remains under investigation, Chinese authorities have expressed concern over the safety of related projects. The key rail network is set to connect Bangkok with China through Laos, targeted for completion by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
