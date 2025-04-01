CARTOSAT-3 Images Reveal Myanmar Earthquake Damage
ISRO's CARTOSAT-3 satellite captured detailed images of the destruction caused by the Myanmar earthquake on March 28. Key areas like Mandalay and Sagaing were severely affected, with infrastructure and historic landmarks suffering significant damage. The high-resolution imagery provides insights into the extent of devastation and aids in damage assessment.
ISRO has unveiled satellite images from its latest earth imaging and mapping satellite, CARTOSAT-3, highlighting significant devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Myanmar on March 28.
The acquired imagery was captured post-disaster on March 29 over the key Myanmar cities of Mandalay and Sagaing, as confirmed by ISRO.
Analysis of pre-event data from March 18 revealed severe infrastructure damage in Mandalay city and Sagaing, including the collapse of the historic Ava Bridge. The earthquake, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, also impacted neighboring countries like Thailand.
