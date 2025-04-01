Subterranean Surge: Iceland's Magma Alert Near Capital

A potential volcanic threat looms beneath Iceland's capital as a subterranean magma outbreak has begun, the national meteorological office confirmed. While the magma has not yet surfaced, the risk of an eruption remains high, accompanied by a series of minor earthquakes shaking the region.

Preparations are in motion to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, as the Blue Lagoon luxury spa and the fishing village of Grindavik undergo evacuations. Only 40 homes are affected in Grindavik, but authorities remain vigilant. The nation, famous for its ice and fire dynamics, could be on the brink of another volcanic eruption, the eleventh in the area south of Reykjavik since 2021.

Despite these ongoing geological activities, the outbreaks on the Reykjanes peninsula have not yet disrupted Iceland's capital or affected air travel, as ash has not dispersed significantly into the atmosphere. The situation remains under close observation.

