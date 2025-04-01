Left Menu

Iceland's Grindavik on Alert: Imminent Volcanic Eruption Threatens

A potential volcanic eruption near Grindavik, southwestern Iceland, has prompted the evacuation of residents and the Blue Lagoon spa. The Icelandic Met Office warns of possible eruptions as magma flows beneath the surface, echoing past seismic activity in the area once dormant for 800 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:18 IST
Iceland's Grindavik on Alert: Imminent Volcanic Eruption Threatens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Authorities in southwestern Iceland have evacuated a town and the renowned Blue Lagoon spa, as a nearby volcano threatens to erupt for the eighth time. The evacuation includes around 40 homes in the town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

According to national broadcaster RUV, magma began to flow underneath the volcano, raising concerns of an imminent eruption. The Icelandic Meteorological Office noted that although no magma has breached the surface yet, the intense earthquake activity resembles previous eruptions.

This scenario mirrors last year's events when the area, dormant for 800 years, came back to life, causing widespread evacuations. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as an eruption remains highly likely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025