Iceland's Grindavik on Alert: Imminent Volcanic Eruption Threatens
A potential volcanic eruption near Grindavik, southwestern Iceland, has prompted the evacuation of residents and the Blue Lagoon spa. The Icelandic Met Office warns of possible eruptions as magma flows beneath the surface, echoing past seismic activity in the area once dormant for 800 years.
Authorities in southwestern Iceland have evacuated a town and the renowned Blue Lagoon spa, as a nearby volcano threatens to erupt for the eighth time. The evacuation includes around 40 homes in the town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
According to national broadcaster RUV, magma began to flow underneath the volcano, raising concerns of an imminent eruption. The Icelandic Meteorological Office noted that although no magma has breached the surface yet, the intense earthquake activity resembles previous eruptions.
This scenario mirrors last year's events when the area, dormant for 800 years, came back to life, causing widespread evacuations. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as an eruption remains highly likely.
