Boost to Himachal's Rural Connectivity with Rs 140 Crore Bridge Projects

The Himachal Pradesh government's ambitious plan to enhance rural connectivity received a significant boost with the Union rural development ministry's approval of bridge projects worth over Rs 140 crore. These projects fall under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III), with a primary focus on constructing and upgrading 21 bridges.

The projects, approved under Batch-I of 2024-25, will be implemented across districts like Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul and Spiti. Together, these bridges will stretch across 970.772 meters. Union funding covers Rs 126.81 crore of the total cost, while the state contributes Rs 14.09 crore.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude for the clearance and highlighted the strict quality adherence required for the projects. A bridge management cell will be formed, and rigorous inspections will ensure all components meet Indian Road Congress standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)