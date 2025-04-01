Left Menu

Boost to Himachal's Rural Connectivity with Rs 140 Crore Bridge Projects

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced the approval of over Rs 140 crore worth of bridge projects under PMGSY-III by the Union rural development ministry. The projects aim to enhance rural connectivity in various districts, with stringent quality checks by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:01 IST
Boost to Himachal's Rural Connectivity with Rs 140 Crore Bridge Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government's ambitious plan to enhance rural connectivity received a significant boost with the Union rural development ministry's approval of bridge projects worth over Rs 140 crore. These projects fall under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III), with a primary focus on constructing and upgrading 21 bridges.

The projects, approved under Batch-I of 2024-25, will be implemented across districts like Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul and Spiti. Together, these bridges will stretch across 970.772 meters. Union funding covers Rs 126.81 crore of the total cost, while the state contributes Rs 14.09 crore.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude for the clearance and highlighted the strict quality adherence required for the projects. A bridge management cell will be formed, and rigorous inspections will ensure all components meet Indian Road Congress standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025