Volcanic Drama Unfolds: Iceland's Fiery Spectacle

A recent volcanic eruption near Iceland's capital has sent lava and smoke billowing into the sky, leading to evacuations but sparing air traffic disruption. Experts predict these fissure eruptions may continue for years. The Reykjanes peninsula has witnessed multiple eruptions since the reactivation of geological systems in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful volcanic eruption erupted south of Iceland's capital on Tuesday, throwing lava and smoke into the sky in a striking display that prompted some evacuations, though it did not disrupt air traffic.

Known as a place of both ice and fire due to its many glaciers and volcanoes, Iceland has recorded 11 eruptions south of Reykjavik since 2021, following the reawakening of dormant geological systems after an 800-year slumber. The Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a warning that an eruption had begun.

Authorities evacuated the nearby Blue Lagoon luxury spa and residents of the fishing town of Grindavik before the eruption, based on imminent eruption warnings by geologists, reported public broadcaster RUV. So far, outbreaks on the Reykjanes Peninsula have yet to impact the capital or significantly disperse ash into the stratosphere, thus not disrupting air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

