Volcanic Drama Unfolds: Iceland's Fiery Spectacle
A recent volcanic eruption near Iceland's capital has sent lava and smoke billowing into the sky, leading to evacuations but sparing air traffic disruption. Experts predict these fissure eruptions may continue for years. The Reykjanes peninsula has witnessed multiple eruptions since the reactivation of geological systems in 2021.
