Volcanic Drama Unfolds: Iceland's Fiery Spectacle

A powerful volcanic eruption erupted south of Iceland's capital on Tuesday, throwing lava and smoke into the sky in a striking display that prompted some evacuations, though it did not disrupt air traffic.

Known as a place of both ice and fire due to its many glaciers and volcanoes, Iceland has recorded 11 eruptions south of Reykjavik since 2021, following the reawakening of dormant geological systems after an 800-year slumber. The Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a warning that an eruption had begun.

Authorities evacuated the nearby Blue Lagoon luxury spa and residents of the fishing town of Grindavik before the eruption, based on imminent eruption warnings by geologists, reported public broadcaster RUV. So far, outbreaks on the Reykjanes Peninsula have yet to impact the capital or significantly disperse ash into the stratosphere, thus not disrupting air traffic.

