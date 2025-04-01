India and Chile Unite for Antarctic Research
India and Chile are set to embark on joint research expeditions to Antarctica, focusing on climate change, geosciences, microbiology, and innovation. This collaboration, marked by a new agreement, aims to strengthen ties and promote scientific research and environmental conservation in the polar region.
In a landmark move, India and Chile are joining forces to conduct joint research expeditions to Antarctica, focusing on critical fields such as climate change, geosciences, and microbiology. The announcement was made by Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh during the Chilean President Gabriel Boric's visit to India.
A Letter of Intent (LoI) for this collaboration has been signed, bolstering the scientific and policy relations between the two nations, Singh stated. The joint efforts will be executed through India's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research and Chile's Antarctic Institute, emphasizing deeper cooperation in research and environmental conservation.
These expeditions will not only advance scientific understanding but also promote cultural and academic exchanges related to Antarctic studies. Both countries are committed to sustainable management under the Antarctic Treaty System, aiming to address global climate change challenges efficiently.
