Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles Iceland

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Iceland, causing concern on Tuesday. The incident was reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event, recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, reverberated across the region, prompting an analysis by GFZ experts.

Authorities have yet to detail any reported damages or injuries, as response teams assess the situation following the natural event.

