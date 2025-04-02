Myanmar Crisis: Aid is Urgently Needed as Ceasefire Declared
The United Nations has called for immediate global aid to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake that has exacerbated the country's civil crisis. With the death toll rising and monsoon season looming, critical aid is required. Rebel groups have declared a ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian efforts amid ongoing military tensions.
The United Nations has urgently appealed to the international community to increase aid to Myanmar, following a catastrophic earthquake that has compounded the nation's ongoing civil conflict. Deaths are projected to surpass 3,000, escalating the already dire humanitarian situation.
Essential resources such as food, water, and medicine are desperately needed, as stated by Marcoluigi Corsi, an acting humanitarian coordinator. The monsoon season approaching could potentially worsen the crisis. Rebel factions have declared a unilateral ceasefire to support relief operations, although military activities continue to pose significant risks.
In a related event, neighboring Thailand is dealing with its own disaster aftermath, as rescuers persist in their search for survivors in a collapsed skyscraper. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has attempted to downplay international accusations of ongoing airstrikes, complicating the humanitarian effort and regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
