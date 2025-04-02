Slovakia's Response to Bear Attacks: Controversial Quota Proposal

The Slovak government has announced a controversial decision, approving the shooting of 350 brown bears this year, following an increase in bear attacks. This decision, revealed by Prime Minister Robert Fico, comes amid growing concerns as the bear population in Slovakia's mountainous regions is estimated to be between 1,000 and 3,000.

Recently, a 59-year-old Slovak man was killed by a bear near the central town of Detva, an incident that underscores the increasing number of dangerous encounters between humans and bears. Last year alone, the country recorded 13 attacks, heightening public fear and prompting governmental action.

The move aligns with strategies implemented by neighboring Romania, which more than doubled its culling allowance last year. In Slovakia, last year's efforts to control the population saw 144 bears shot, a significant increase from previous years' single-digit numbers.

