Left Menu

Slovakia's Response to Bear Attacks: Controversial Quota Proposal

The Slovak government approved a quota to shoot 350 brown bears this year in response to rising attacks. The country's bear population, ranging from 1,000 to 3,000, has been increasingly involved in human encounters, prompting measures similar to those in Romania, which also expanded culling permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:19 IST
Slovakia's Response to Bear Attacks: Controversial Quota Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Slovak government has announced a controversial decision, approving the shooting of 350 brown bears this year, following an increase in bear attacks. This decision, revealed by Prime Minister Robert Fico, comes amid growing concerns as the bear population in Slovakia's mountainous regions is estimated to be between 1,000 and 3,000.

Recently, a 59-year-old Slovak man was killed by a bear near the central town of Detva, an incident that underscores the increasing number of dangerous encounters between humans and bears. Last year alone, the country recorded 13 attacks, heightening public fear and prompting governmental action.

The move aligns with strategies implemented by neighboring Romania, which more than doubled its culling allowance last year. In Slovakia, last year's efforts to control the population saw 144 bears shot, a significant increase from previous years' single-digit numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025