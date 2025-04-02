Unyielding Blaze: Cold Storage Fire Rages On

A formidable fire at a cold storage facility in Sasni has persisted for over 40 hours, challenging local firefighting efforts, officials reported on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted Tuesday at approximately 2 pm, leading the cold storage owner to immediately alert the local police and fire services. Firefighting crews from various districts, including Hathras, Mathura, and Aligarh, have mobilized more than 80 personnel and six fire engines to combat the inferno.

District Magistrate Rahul Pandey, alongside Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, conducted an on-site assessment at the Shri Hari Ice and Cold Storage. Amid ongoing efforts to manage the blaze, discussions with the State Disaster Response Force are ongoing to determine the best strategies for extinguishing the relentless fire.

