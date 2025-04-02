Left Menu

Unyielding Blaze: Cold Storage Fire Rages On

A stubborn fire at a Sasni cold storage facility defies control after 40 hours. Despite continuous firefighting efforts, including over 80 firefighters and six engines, the flames persist. Local authorities, including the DM and SP, are actively working with firefighting and SDRF teams to explore solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:37 IST
A formidable fire at a cold storage facility in Sasni has persisted for over 40 hours, challenging local firefighting efforts, officials reported on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted Tuesday at approximately 2 pm, leading the cold storage owner to immediately alert the local police and fire services. Firefighting crews from various districts, including Hathras, Mathura, and Aligarh, have mobilized more than 80 personnel and six fire engines to combat the inferno.

District Magistrate Rahul Pandey, alongside Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, conducted an on-site assessment at the Shri Hari Ice and Cold Storage. Amid ongoing efforts to manage the blaze, discussions with the State Disaster Response Force are ongoing to determine the best strategies for extinguishing the relentless fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

