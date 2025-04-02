Left Menu

Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Key Development Projects in Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three major projects in Jorhat valued at Rs 110.75 crore. The projects include a new Convention Centre, a two-lane railway flyover, and an Automated Testing Station, aimed at accelerating local development and improving infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:36 IST
In a significant stride toward regional development, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced three pivotal projects in Jorhat on Wednesday, valued at Rs 110.75 crore.

The projects include a newly constructed Convention Centre at Chinnamara, featuring a seating for 120, and a vital railway flyover linking Jorhat Medical College with Mission Hospital.

Additionally, an Automated Testing Station was inaugurated, transitioning vehicle fitness testing from manual to automated processes, enhancing service efficiency for Jorhat and surrounding districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

