Anup Sridhar Steps Down as Singapore Badminton Coach

Anup Sridhar, a former India international badminton player, has resigned as Singapore's singles coach, concluding his brief tenure. He joined the Singapore Badminton Association in December 2024 and has previously coached renowned shuttlers including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:18 IST
Anup Sridhar, the esteemed former India international badminton player, has concluded his role as Singapore's singles coach. This marks the end of a brief yet impactful coaching period.

The 42-year-old Bengaluru native joined the Singapore Badminton Association in December 2024 to enhance the nation's badminton prowess.

Sridhar is well-regarded in the badminton community for coaching world-class talents like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

