Anup Sridhar Steps Down as Singapore Badminton Coach

Anup Sridhar, the esteemed former India international badminton player, has concluded his role as Singapore's singles coach. This marks the end of a brief yet impactful coaching period.

The 42-year-old Bengaluru native joined the Singapore Badminton Association in December 2024 to enhance the nation's badminton prowess.

Sridhar is well-regarded in the badminton community for coaching world-class talents like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

