Myanmar's Earthquake Disaster: Challenges Amidst Chaos

The devastating earthquake in Myanmar has claimed over 3,000 lives, with hundreds still missing, as rescue efforts are challenged further by forecasts of unseasonal rain.

The quake, considered one of the strongest in a century to hit the Southeast Asian nation, has left communities without essential resources such as food, water, and shelter. Rescue and aid workers are racing against time to provide relief amidst political tensions and civil unrest.

Amid the chaos, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is set to depart for a regional summit in Bangkok, while international aid continues to pour in with more than 1,900 rescue workers arriving from 15 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)