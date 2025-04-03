Left Menu

Myanmar's Earthquake Disaster: Challenges Amidst Chaos

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has left over 3,000 dead and many missing, as unseasonal rain threatens to impede ongoing rescue efforts. The disaster has affected millions, with international aid streaming in. Political tensions persist as Myanmar's junta faces scrutiny and international condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

The devastating earthquake in Myanmar has claimed over 3,000 lives, with hundreds still missing, as rescue efforts are challenged further by forecasts of unseasonal rain.

The quake, considered one of the strongest in a century to hit the Southeast Asian nation, has left communities without essential resources such as food, water, and shelter. Rescue and aid workers are racing against time to provide relief amidst political tensions and civil unrest.

Amid the chaos, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is set to depart for a regional summit in Bangkok, while international aid continues to pour in with more than 1,900 rescue workers arriving from 15 countries.

