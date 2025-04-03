Tornadoes Tear Through U.S.: Widespread Devastation Unleashed

Widespread destruction swept across central and southern United States on Wednesday as a series of tornadoes tore through the region, damaging homes and businesses and toppling power lines and trees. By late Wednesday, there were at least 15 tornado reports spanning four states, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Local authorities reported that eight individuals were injured in Kentucky and Arkansas, with one person critically harmed in Ballard County, Kentucky. In response to the severe weather, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Wednesday night, as the storms also brought hail and torrential rain to the region.

Millions remain under alerts for tornadoes and flash floods, with the NWS predicting that dangers will persist into early Thursday. This marks the start of what could be a multi-day event characterized by catastrophic and historic heavy rainfall, potentially reaching up to 15 inches in some areas and prompting river flooding concerns.

