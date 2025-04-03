Mozambique Tackles Rising Cancer Burden with International Support and Strategy

In response to an alarming rise in cancer cases, Mozambique is strengthening its national cancer control strategy through an international partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). This collaborative effort took shape through an imPACT Review, held in 2024, which aims to assess and address the country's cancer care infrastructure and identify areas for urgent improvement.

A Nation Under Pressure

“The rising numbers of cancer cases in Mozambique is of great concern,” said Armino Tiago, Mozambique’s Minister of Health. “The government is taking action to expand access to diagnosis and treatment.”

Like many low-income countries (LICs), Mozambique is experiencing a surge in cancer diagnoses amid limited resources. Cancer is now the second leading cause of death globally, and health systems in LICs are often ill-equipped to respond to this growing challenge. Mozambique’s healthcare system, already stretched, faces additional obstacles including limited infrastructure, insufficient specialized human resources, and inadequate access to diagnostics and treatments.

What is an imPACT Review?

Each year, the IAEA and its partners — WHO and IARC — conduct approximately ten imPACT Reviews around the world. These assessments help countries create, prioritize, and implement effective cancer control strategies. The review process identifies strengths, weaknesses, and critical gaps in a country’s cancer care framework, helping to shape national policies and secure international funding.

An imPACT Review can support:

Development or enhancement of a National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP)

Creation of bankable documents to attract donor funding

Decisions to join WHO cancer initiatives (e.g., cervical, breast, and childhood cancers)

The Mozambique review involved expert evaluations across the entire spectrum of cancer control — from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, palliative care, and data management.

Behind the Scenes: Months of Preparation

The imPACT Review of Mozambique was not a quick undertaking. Preparations began months in advance, with international experts meeting online to analyze health data, policies, and reports provided by Mozambique’s Ministry of Health, the UN, and national stakeholders.

Specialists from Africa, Europe, and the Americas — including native Portuguese speakers — participated, bringing expertise in fields such as oncology, epidemiology, public health, radiation medicine, and palliative care. Experts were nominated by WHO, IARC, and IAEA based on their fields of specialization.

Mozambique stakeholders completed detailed questionnaires to help international reviewers identify specific challenges, and a preliminary report was produced to define the mission's focus areas.

“These preparatory meetings are part of a strategic process,” said Arsen Juric, Mozambique imPACT Review Coordinator. “They help experts make evidence-based recommendations that aim to embed cancer control more deeply into Mozambique’s national health system.”

On the Ground in Maputo

In May 2024, the imPACT team landed in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, to conduct the in-country phase of the review. They visited hospitals and healthcare centres, met with Ministry of Health officials, civil society groups, advocacy organizations, and technical experts. Among their site visits was the Primeiro Maio Healthcare Centre, which is integral to Mozambique’s cervical cancer screening programme.

The expert team included representatives from WHO, IARC, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and IAEA. They assessed everything from national cancer registries to radiotherapy facilities, financing, prevention campaigns, and palliative care services.

A Focus on Women and Children

Although the review encompassed all aspects of cancer control, it paid special attention to women’s and children’s cancers, aligning with WHO global initiatives.

Severin von Xylander from the WHO Mozambique office emphasized the need to strengthen the early detection and prevention of breast, cervical, and childhood cancers. International paediatric oncology expert Lorna Awo Renner of Ghana noted that, globally, over 80% of childhood cancers are curable — yet survival rates remain below 30% in many low- and middle-income countries. The WHO’s Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer targets a global survival rate of at least 60% by 2030.

Renner expressed hope that Mozambique would officially join this initiative. Her observations during the mission also helped identify gaps and opportunities in paediatric oncology care.

Uncovering Opportunities for Progress

Celina Mate from Mozambique’s Ministry of Health shared that one key insight from the imPACT mission was discovering the broader reach of the country's cervical cancer screening programme than previously realized.

“This mission helped us see areas where we are doing better than we thought — and also areas where we must push for more resources, especially to adopt high-standard diagnostic tools like the HPV DNA test,” said Mate.

Radiotherapy: A Critical Gap

One of Mozambique’s most pressing issues is the lack of radiotherapy services. Although half of all cancer patients benefit from radiotherapy, the country has only one radiotherapy unit, located in Maputo — a city serving over 30 million people.

Since 2009, the IAEA has helped train 14 Mozambican specialists in radiation oncology and medical physics at Maputo Central Hospital through its technical cooperation programme. The hospital’s radiotherapy services were established with support from a Brazilian team under IAEA coordination.

Despite these efforts, many patients remain without access to this life-saving treatment. Expanding radiotherapy access is critical, but also complex — requiring infrastructure development, equipment, safety protocols, and workforce training.

Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All

Mozambique took a major step forward in 2023 by joining the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative, which supports countries in expanding access to radiotherapy. This programme is aimed at closing the gap in cancer treatment services globally, particularly in LICs.

“Through Rays of Hope, the IAEA will continue to support the expansion of radiation medicine capacities in Mozambique,” said Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General. “This includes diagnosis, treatment, and the development of a skilled cancer care workforce.”

The Path Forward

The 2024 imPACT Review concluded with the presentation of a comprehensive report to Mozambique’s Ministry of Health. This report provides a strategic roadmap for the country’s next National Cancer Control Plan, guiding resource allocation, infrastructure expansion, and donor engagement.

Mozambique’s government now has the tools, data, and international support needed to build a stronger, more equitable cancer care system — one that can save lives and bring hope to patients across the country.

Key Takeaways: