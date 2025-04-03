Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar: Rising Death Toll and Strained Aid Efforts

The death toll from Myanmar's massive earthquake, which struck nearly a week ago, has risen to 3,085, as per the military-led government's statement on Thursday. Search and rescue teams continue to uncover more bodies amidst the ruins.

Amidst the turmoil, over 4,700 individuals have sustained injuries, with 341 reported missing. The earthquake, with its epicenter near Mandalay, has wreaked havoc on infrastructure, demolishing buildings, roads, and bridges.

Humanitarian aid efforts are scrambling to cope with the crisis, further complicated by ongoing civil unrest. Despite the military's declaration of a temporary ceasefire until April 22, reports indicate continued conflicts in certain regions, obstructing aid delivery to those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)