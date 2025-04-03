Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar: Rising Death Toll and Strained Aid Efforts

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in over 3,000 deaths and extensive destruction. Rescue operations continue, and humanitarian aid is urgently needed as the nation's healthcare infrastructure suffers severe damage. Concurrently, ongoing conflict poses challenges to delivering aid, despite a temporary military ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)
The death toll from Myanmar's massive earthquake, which struck nearly a week ago, has risen to 3,085, as per the military-led government's statement on Thursday. Search and rescue teams continue to uncover more bodies amidst the ruins.

Amidst the turmoil, over 4,700 individuals have sustained injuries, with 341 reported missing. The earthquake, with its epicenter near Mandalay, has wreaked havoc on infrastructure, demolishing buildings, roads, and bridges.

Humanitarian aid efforts are scrambling to cope with the crisis, further complicated by ongoing civil unrest. Despite the military's declaration of a temporary ceasefire until April 22, reports indicate continued conflicts in certain regions, obstructing aid delivery to those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

