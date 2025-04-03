Left Menu

Thiruvottiyur's Hidden Gem: VGN Paradise Set to Transform Chennai's Real Estate Scene

VGN Paradise, a new project in Thiruvottiyur, Chennai by the VGN Group, offers 490 plots with Plug & Play infrastructure. The area's connectivity and affordable pricing position it as a prime real estate investment. Upcoming infrastructure promises to enhance its appeal further, making it a coveted address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:33 IST
VGN Group has unveiled its latest residential offering, VGN Paradise, located at Thiruvottiyur in Chennai, merely 200 meters from the WIMCO Nagar Metro Station. With 490 plots ranging from 753 to 1500 sq. ft., this project is fully equipped with Plug & Play infrastructure such as underground sewage, metro water, and piped natural gas.

The project, approved by CMDA and RERA, is engineered to meet high safety standards with roads built to Indian Roads Congress specifications. It features a sprawling 60,000 sq. ft. park with abundant greenery, promoting a sustainable living environment. An 11,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and an engineered layout make it an attractive investment.

The transformation of Thiruvottiyur into a burgeoning investment hub is punctuated by upcoming developments like LULU Mall's expansion and the WIMCO Nagar Subway. This makes VGN Paradise perfectly poised to capitalize on the area's growth, offering both homebuyers and investors robust returns on investment.

