Blaze Devours Over 100 Vehicles in Delhi Police Yard

A fire at a Delhi Traffic Police yard in Nehru Place destroyed over 100 vehicles on Thursday. Initial reports indicate that both two-wheelers and four-wheelers seized by police were affected. The fire required more than three hours to extinguish, and the investigation is ongoing to determine its cause.

A devastating fire erupted in a police yard in Nehru Place, Delhi, on Thursday afternoon, engulfing over 100 seized vehicles. The incident prompted a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services, who dispatched six fire tenders to the scene after receiving the alert at 2.02 pm.

Despite their efforts, it took more than three hours to bring the blaze under control. Thick smoke filled the area, visible from afar, as the fire rapidly consumed the vehicles, which included both accidental two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Officials from the Delhi Traffic Police and the traffic headquarters rushed to assess the damage. Investigations are underway to uncover the cause of the fire, but as of now, it remains unknown. Cooling operations continue at the site.

