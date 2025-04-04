Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thundershowers Amid Heatwave

With heavy rains hitting Andhra Pradesh early Friday, the State Disaster Management Authority forecasts light to moderate thundershowers across several regions. Authorities urge caution during storms, especially for farmers. While rains offer relief in some areas, other regions continue to experience high temperatures.

As Andhra Pradesh faced heavy rains in the early hours of Friday, the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued forecasts of light to moderate thundershowers across parts of the state throughout the day. Key areas such as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, and East Godavari are expected to be most affected.

APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh advised residents to stay vigilant during the thundershowers, particularly emphasizing the importance of farmers taking necessary precautions in the field.

On Thursday, rainfall was already recorded in various regions, with Pedavutapalli in Krishna district experiencing the highest at 68.9 mm. Despite the rain providing some relief from the heat, areas like Kamalapuram in YSR Kadapa continue to endure temperatures soaring up to 39.9°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

