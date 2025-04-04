Vibrant Villages Programme-II: Transforming Border Villages
The Union Cabinet has approved the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP-II), aiming to develop villages along international borders with a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore. The initiative focuses on infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and integrating border populations for enhanced security and tourism.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP-II) as a central sector scheme, fully funded by the Centre. This approval underscores the government's dedication to the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision for 'Safe, Secured & Vibrant land borders'.
VVP-II targets villages adjacent to international land borders (ILBs) in various states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Jammu & Kashmir, promising comprehensive development until 2028-29. The Rs 6,839 crore program endeavors to make these villages self-reliant through infrastructure and value chain development and encourage local tourism.
The strategy incorporates improving living standards, creating job opportunities, and fostering a sense of belonging among border inhabitants, crucial for internal security. VVP-II promotes essential services like road and telecom connectivity and organizes cultural events to enhance village vibrancy and tourism appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Afcons Infrastructure Wins Prestigious MIKE Award 2024
World Bank Approves $162.4 Million to Strengthen Espírito Santo’s Road Infrastructure, Safety, and Climate Resilience
eThekwini Municipality Secures R10 Billion Investment to Overhaul Water, Electricity, and Waste Infrastructure
KDMC's Ambitious Budget: AI Labs, Infrastructure, and Women's Safety Initiatives
Indian Bank to Boost Infrastructure with Rs 5,000 Crore Bond Issue