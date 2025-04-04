Vibrant Villages Programme-II: Transforming Border Villages

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP-II) as a central sector scheme, fully funded by the Centre. This approval underscores the government's dedication to the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision for 'Safe, Secured & Vibrant land borders'.

VVP-II targets villages adjacent to international land borders (ILBs) in various states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Jammu & Kashmir, promising comprehensive development until 2028-29. The Rs 6,839 crore program endeavors to make these villages self-reliant through infrastructure and value chain development and encourage local tourism.

The strategy incorporates improving living standards, creating job opportunities, and fostering a sense of belonging among border inhabitants, crucial for internal security. VVP-II promotes essential services like road and telecom connectivity and organizes cultural events to enhance village vibrancy and tourism appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)