Epic Voyage: SpaceX's First Polar Tour Splashes Down in the Pacific

Four privately funded space tourists, led by Bitcoin investor Chun Wang, orbited Earth via the poles and returned to the Pacific after pioneering the first polar tour. Named 'Fram2,' the mission included scientific experiments and marked the first Pacific splashdown in 50 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking journey, four space tourists completed a polar orbit and returned to Earth on Friday, marking the first Pacific splashdown of a space crew in 50 years. The expedition was privately funded and spearheaded by Bitcoin investor Chun Wang.

Launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the mission entitled 'Fram2' included Chun Wang, Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian polar guide Eric Philips. The crew returned off the Southern California coast, concluding a 3 1/2-day trip with sweeping views from a domed capsule window.

Throughout the mission, the crew conducted pioneering experiments, including the first medical X-rays taken in space. Their work continued post-splashdown, providing valuable data on space travel's physical effects. SpaceX chose the Pacific for splashdowns to ensure safety, avoiding potential debris fall in populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

