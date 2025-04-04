Epic Voyage: SpaceX's First Polar Tour Splashes Down in the Pacific

In a groundbreaking journey, four space tourists completed a polar orbit and returned to Earth on Friday, marking the first Pacific splashdown of a space crew in 50 years. The expedition was privately funded and spearheaded by Bitcoin investor Chun Wang.

Launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the mission entitled 'Fram2' included Chun Wang, Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian polar guide Eric Philips. The crew returned off the Southern California coast, concluding a 3 1/2-day trip with sweeping views from a domed capsule window.

Throughout the mission, the crew conducted pioneering experiments, including the first medical X-rays taken in space. Their work continued post-splashdown, providing valuable data on space travel's physical effects. SpaceX chose the Pacific for splashdowns to ensure safety, avoiding potential debris fall in populated areas.

