Diverse Headlines: From Measles Outbreaks to Space Missions
The latest US domestic news covers a rise in measles cases in South Carolina, the Justice Department's appeal regarding cases dismissed against former Trump adversaries, the US farm agency's decision against further aid, Trump's security nominations, and significant developments in space policy and health insurance discussions.
The South Carolina Department of Public Health has reported a surge in measles cases, now totaling 144, amid a growing outbreak in the state's northwest region. This increase, reported on Friday, highlights the health department's ongoing concerns as the outbreak spreads through Greenville and Spartanburg areas.
The U.S. Justice Department plans to appeal the dismissals of cases against Letitia James and James Comey, adversaries of President Trump. These dismissals, due to the unlawful appointment of the prosecuting U.S. Attorney, represent setbacks for the Trump administration.
In economic news, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has ruled out additional aid to farmers struggling due to low crop prices and high costs, beyond its recent $12 billion package. This comes as President Trump's trade policies have impacted crop exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
