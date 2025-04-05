Left Menu

Unveiling Secrets of Space and Ancient Times: Contracts, Mysteries, and Milestones

SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin secure major Pentagon contracts for satellite missions. Sahara's green past revealed a unique human lineage. SpaceX's Fram2 mission concludes with successful return of private astronauts after historic polar-orbiting. These advancements shed light on space exploration and ancient human history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking deal, SpaceX, United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Blue Origin have been awarded U.S. Space Force contracts totaling $13.5 billion. The agreement aims to launch sensitive and complex Pentagon satellites into space by 2029, as part of the National Security Space Launch program, which includes 54 missions.

Researchers have uncovered that the Sahara Desert, currently one of the most inhospitable regions on Earth, was once a verdant savannah. DNA from remains in Libya indicates that a mysterious human lineage thrived there isolated from the outside world around 7,000 years ago.

SpaceX has successfully completed its sixth private crew mission, with four astronauts returning safely from their polar-orbiting journey. Led by Maltese investor Chun Wang, the mission featured a novel orbital path, showcasing the expanding possibilities of private space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

