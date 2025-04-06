Rapid Response: Twin Fire Incidents in Delhi
Two fire incidents were reported in Delhi on Sunday evening. Quick action by the fire department ensured no casualties occurred. The first fire ignited in Geeta Colony, while the second burned in Shaheen Bagh. Officials speculate dry vegetation and rising temperatures may have contributed to the outbreaks.
Two separate fire incidents were reported in Delhi on Sunday evening, highlighting the prompt response by the fire department. An official confirmed no casualties occurred in either incident.
The first blaze erupted in a park near Geeta Colony at around 6:24 pm. Firefighters acted swiftly, containing the fire to prevent damage to surrounding properties.
Soon after, a second fire was reported in Shaheen Bagh on an empty plot. The fire department received the call at 6:37 pm and deployed units immediately to extinguish the flames, avoiding any injuries or significant damage. Preliminary assessments suggest the fires may be linked to dry vegetation and high temperatures.
