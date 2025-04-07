Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy Mauled by Stray Dog

In a tragic turn of events, a four-year-old boy has died following a stray dog attack in Swarna Bharathi Nagar, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

The boy was playing outside his home on Sunday evening when he was suddenly attacked by a stray dog, sustaining severe injuries to his neck, including the jugular vein.

Witnesses reported that local children chased the dog away by throwing stones, but despite being rushed to the hospital, the boy was pronounced dead upon arrival. The incident poses difficulties for municipal officials in a community that generally adores dogs but now faces concerns over stray animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)