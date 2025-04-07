Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy Mauled by Stray Dog

A four-year-old boy in Swarna Bharathi Nagar was tragically killed by a stray dog attack. Despite swift action by locals and medical help, the boy succumbed to his injuries. This rare incident highlighted challenges faced by municipal officials in managing stray dogs amidst a community of dog lovers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a four-year-old boy has died following a stray dog attack in Swarna Bharathi Nagar, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

The boy was playing outside his home on Sunday evening when he was suddenly attacked by a stray dog, sustaining severe injuries to his neck, including the jugular vein.

Witnesses reported that local children chased the dog away by throwing stones, but despite being rushed to the hospital, the boy was pronounced dead upon arrival. The incident poses difficulties for municipal officials in a community that generally adores dogs but now faces concerns over stray animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

