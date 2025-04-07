China Solidifies Antarctic Presence with New Telescope

China has introduced a new telescope in Antarctica, further establishing its strong presence on the icy, resource-laden continent. According to a Monday media report, the 'Three Gorges Antarctic Eye,' a radio/millimetre-wave telescope with a 3.2-metre aperture, was inaugurated at a research station there.

Jointly developed by China Three Gorges University and Shanghai Normal University, the telescope marks significant progress in China's Antarctic astronomical research efforts, as noted by the state-run Xinhua news agency. China continues to enhance its astronomical pursuits in Antarctica, exploiting the continent's untainted atmospheric conditions ideal for infrared and millimetre-wave observations.

This deployment marks China's sustained effort in the realm of Antarctic cosmic research, as it builds upon previous projects like the Antarctic Survey Telescopes AST3 and other equipment. These initiatives are touting international collaborations aimed at probing cosmic phenomena from one of the Earth's most secluded places.

