Left Menu

China Solidifies Antarctic Presence with New Telescope

China has introduced the 'Three Gorges Antarctic Eye,' a new telescope in Antarctica at one of its research stations. This highlights China's growing influence in Antarctic astronomy, leveraging the continent's unique conditions for cosmic observations, and adding to its existing scientific infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:39 IST
China Solidifies Antarctic Presence with New Telescope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has introduced a new telescope in Antarctica, further establishing its strong presence on the icy, resource-laden continent. According to a Monday media report, the 'Three Gorges Antarctic Eye,' a radio/millimetre-wave telescope with a 3.2-metre aperture, was inaugurated at a research station there.

Jointly developed by China Three Gorges University and Shanghai Normal University, the telescope marks significant progress in China's Antarctic astronomical research efforts, as noted by the state-run Xinhua news agency. China continues to enhance its astronomical pursuits in Antarctica, exploiting the continent's untainted atmospheric conditions ideal for infrared and millimetre-wave observations.

This deployment marks China's sustained effort in the realm of Antarctic cosmic research, as it builds upon previous projects like the Antarctic Survey Telescopes AST3 and other equipment. These initiatives are touting international collaborations aimed at probing cosmic phenomena from one of the Earth's most secluded places.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025