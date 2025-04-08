Royal Visit Revitalizes Anglo-Italian Relations

King Charles and Queen Camilla have embarked on a landmark visit to Italy, signaling renewed efforts to bolster relations in the wake of Brexit. Visiting iconic landmarks like the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, the royal couple aimed to emphasize the historical and cultural bonds between the nations.

A spectacular joint flypast by the British Red Arrows and Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic teams marked the occasion, with the royal couple and Italian President Sergio Mattarella in attendance, symbolizing unity and cooperation between Britain and Italy.

This visit comes as Britain seeks to mend European relations strained by Brexit, with Charles set to meet Italian leaders and address their parliament, underscoring the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and political ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)